RAJASTHAN CONSTRUCTION OF ASIAS LARGEST OVERPASS FOR HASSLE FREE MOVEMENT OF WILD ANIMALS UNDERWAY

Kota (Rajasthan): The construction of Asia's largest Animal Overpass is underway on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The purpose of this Animal Overpass on the expressway is to provide smooth or hassle-free movement of wild animals. The wild animals will take the overpass passage route to go to the other side of the jungle while vehicles moving at a high speed will take the tunnel route to move on the expressway.

The overpass will prevent wild animals from coming under the wheels of moving vehicles. The construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been going on under the Bharat Mala project. The Animal Overpass is being built near Bundi in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

The 90 per cent project of the overpass has been completed. The corridor (overpass) for wild animals will provide a link between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur and Ramgarh Tiger Reserve located in Bundi. Through this manmade corridor, the wild animals will make to and fro visit on either side of the forest. The Animal Overpass has been constructed near Lakheri in the Bundi district.

Saplings will be planted on the overpass to give a forest-like feel to the wild animals. The overpass is stated to be the largest in Asia. It has a length of 3.5 km. An eight-lane expressway is passing under the Animal Overpass. Manoj Sharma, project director of the Sawai Madhopur Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the National Highways Authority of India, said, "It is Asia's largest Animal Overpass. After the construction of the overpass, animals will be able to roam freely. The wild animals will not be disturbed by the vehicular traffic on the expressway."