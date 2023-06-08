Baran (Rajasthan): Congress Baran district chief Gaurav Sharma was shot at on Wednesday allegedly by another local Congress leader over a land dispute in Baran city, police said on Thursday. Sharma underwent surgery on his head at a hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan, but his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the Baran Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Chaudhary, the incident took place on Talawada Road and prima facie, a land dispute is the reason behind the attack. The accused has been identified as Rajendra Meena, who is the Congress secretary for the Baran district. "43-year-old Sharma was visiting an under-construction residential building on the Talwada road in Baran. At this time, a fight broke out between him and Meena. Following this, Meena shot Sharma in his head and fled from the spot," officials of the Kotwali police station said.

Also read: Rajasthan: Bengal student found dead under suspicious condition in Kota

According to the police officials, a passerby informed them about the incident, following which they reached the spot. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this connection. The cops have also launched a hunt to trace the accused. Sharma is also the former deputy chairman of the Baran Municipal Council. Police officials said that Sharma and Meena were good friends and partners, but there was a dispute among the duo over a property of land.

Also read: Jaisalmer: Woman abducted days before marriage, kidnapper attempts 'saat phere' in middle of desert