RAJASTHAN CM INAUGURATES LAYS FOUNDATION OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN JAIPUR

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation or inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 1,410 crore in Jaipur on Thursday and said his government was working dedicatedly for the holistic development of the state. Gehlot laid the foundation stone of Phase 1-C of the Metro project for Jaipur city. The project's estimated cost is Rs 980 crore. He also inaugurated Lakshmi Mandir Tiraha underpass and Ramnivas Bagh underground parking.

The chief minister said the state government is working dedicatedly for the development of the entire state. Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in all sectors, including education, health, roads, electricity, water, he said, adding that the development activities being carried out in the state are being discussed across the country.

He said that a vision document is being prepared under Mission-2030 to include Rajasthan among the leading states of the country. Suggestions have been taken from more than two crore people so far, he said and called upon the people to participate in preparing this vision document.

He said that the government has left no stone unturned in the development of the state. Other states are also following the unmatched work done in the state and political parties are including them in their manifestos. He said that in Rajasthan laws related to the Right to Health, preventing attachment of farmers' land, welfare of gig workers and minimum income guarantee have been made, which are not there anywhere else in the country.

On the lines of Kota city, now work is going on to make Jaipur traffic signal free. "Our vision is to make the entire state traffic light free by 2030," he said. The state government provided relief to the common people through 10 public welfare schemes by organising inflation relief camps. The chief minister said that due to the efficient financial management of the state government, Rajasthan ranks first in north India and second in the country in economic growth rate. By the end of this financial year, the GDP of the state will be Rs 15 lakh crore whereas the target is to take it to more than Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030.