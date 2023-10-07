RAJASTHAN CM GEHLOT GIVES NOD TO FORMATION OF EIGHT WELFARE BOARDS FOR DIFFERENT CASTES COMMUNITIES

Jaipur: Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the formation of eight welfare boards for different communities and castes, an official statement said. These boards will give suggestions to the government on improving the condition of the concerned castes and communities, among other things.

The newly formed boards include Rajasthan State Raja Bali Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Valmiki Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Meghwal Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Pujari Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Kevat Welfare (Ma Puri Bai Keer) Board, Rajasthan State Jatav Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Dhanka Welfare Board and Rajasthan State Chitragupta Kayastha Welfare Board, the statement said.

All the boards will take stock of the condition of the concerned sections and give suggestions to the state government on providing basic facilities to them and alleviating their backwardness on the basis of authentic survey reports, it said. These boards will also be responsible for proposing various schemes for the welfare of the concerned section, coordinating with various departments regarding the different schemes currently running for them, taking forward the traditional businesses, promoting employment and providing educational and economic suggestions.