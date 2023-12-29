Jaipur (Rajasthan) : It has been 15 days since Bhajan Lal Sharma took over as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The opposition is raising questions on the delay in the formation of the cabinet. On his part, Chief Minister Sharma is silently working and showing results on the ground in different aspects of the state administration.

Be it about improving the law and order of the state or taking action against the organized mafia. the CM is leaving a mark of his own. The Chief Minister has shown speed in addressing various critical issues and the steps taken by him towards stopping the incidents of paper leak have become a point of discussion in the political circles.

The Bhajan Lal government has been laying much emphasis on the safety of women. To improve law and order in the state, the police launched a three-day special campaign, under which 6,568 criminals have been sent to jail in two days. To crack down on the organized mafia, the Anti-Gangster Task Force formed on the initiative of the Chief Minister is also in action.

In the first phase of the crackdown, gangster Digvijay, who was absconding for five years and had a reward of Rs 50,000, has been caught. Similarly, the action of using bulldozers to remove illegal structures of property criminals has sent a strong message. The officials used a bulldozer to demolish the Khatipura house of Rohit Rathore, the shooter of the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, in Jaipur.

Three-day campaign:- To break the morale of criminals in Rajasthan and destroy their eco-system, Rajasthan Police started Area Dominance campaign on 27th December under the leadership of ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN. Under this, the police have put 6,568 criminals behind the bars in two days. This campaign is also being run on Friday. Under the campaign, teams of thousands of police personnel simultaneously raided more than ten thousand hideouts of miscreants.

Anti Gangster Task Force:- After taking oath, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma had approved the formation of Anti Gangster Task Force to curb organized mafia and crime in the state. Taking the first major action on December 28, this task force caught the notorious criminal Digvijay Singh alias Bittu, who was absconding for five years, in Jaipur. Digvijay is a history-sheeter from Kota and was absconding for five years in a double murder case. There was also a reward of Rs 50 thousand on him.

Paper Leak:- This time, along with law and order, paper leak was a big issue in the assembly elections. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma started action in this immediately and approved the formation of SIT to investigate the paper leak cases. The SIT was formed under the leadership of ADG VK Singh. The CM has said that in cases of paper leak and copying, strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

Now the recruitment examination will be monitored from the Chief Secretary and DGP level, while the culprits of paper leak and copying will be tried under the Case Officer Scheme. There will be special monitoring of suspicious examination centers and coaching institutes. Complaints regarding irregularities in the examination centres can be given on the helpline number 9530428258.