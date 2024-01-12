Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala, who is on a visit to India to participate in the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, and invited investors from the central European country to invest in Rajasthan, sources said. It is learnt that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala in Jaipur on Thursday and welcomed him to the pink city.

Sources said that CM Bhajan Lal while holding meeting with the Czech PM, he invited investors from the Czech Republic to Rajasthan. It is learnt that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's meeting with the Prime Minister of Czech Republic is part of the newly elected BJP government's initiative to woo investors to the state to creat job opportunities for the locals. Sources said that Chief Minister discussed with Petr Fiala various issues including promoting tourism in Rajasthan, creating employment through innovation in the technical sector and industrial development.

Fiala thanked the Chief Minister for the traditional welcome given to him sayign he was highly impressed by the hospitality. CM Sharma said that India's relations with the Czech Republic have always been cordial and friendly adding there is a long history of cooperation between the two countries adding that during the Czech National Revival, prominent Czech scholars were inspired by ancient Indian culture.

Pertinently, a sizeable number of Czech nationals are expected to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations on 21st June. The Chief Minister said that Czech Republic is becoming a popular destination for Indian tourists with thousands of Indian tourists visiting Czech Republic every year and a large number of Czech citizens also visit India every year.