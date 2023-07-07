RAJASTHAN CM ASHOK GEHLOT LAUNCHES SOCIAL MEDIA CONTEST

Jaipur: Social media contest has been launched by the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. In this contest, those who share good videos of 10 government schemes will be honoured. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched a scheme in order to keep a direct connection with the general public in the state. As a part of the programme, Gehlot launched social media contest on Friday.

Launching the contest, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this contest has been started to connect 15 lakh people deprived of the schemes of the government. Along with this, the confidence of the youth will also be strengthened through this scheme. While disclosing the social media contest, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told about its purpose. He started social media contest with questions related to government schemes. For this, people will be given rewards every day.

In this video contest, there will be questions about 10 flagship schemes of the government and those who share any good video related to 10 major schemes will be honoured by the government with prize money ranging from Rs 1,00 to Rs 1 lakh. In this video, they have to explain about the benefits by mentioning the name of the scheme of the government.

To participate in the contest it is necessary to be originally a resident of Rajasthan and also a beneficiary of the scheme. Prizes of Rs 25,000, 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh each will be given to the first three winners daily. At the same time, 100 winners will be given a prize of Rs 1,000.