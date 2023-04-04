Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje have tested positive for Covid-10. Both leaders announced on social media on Monday that they have been infected with the viral disease. The development comes at a time when the number of active cases of Covid-19 is gradually increasing in Rajasthan and has crossed 189 in the State.

Taking to Twitter Gehlot said that he has been infected with Covid-19 with mild symptoms and will be working from home for a few days as per the doctor's advice. "In the last few days, the cases of Kovid have increased across the country. I myself have been infected with Covid with mild symptoms. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you take care and follow the Covid protocol," tweeted Gehlot in Hindi.

As for Raje, the former Chief Minister stated that she is under complete isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. "My report has come positive in the investigation of Kovid. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have been in contact with me, get yourself tested and take precautions," tweeted Raje in Hindi.

BJP sources said that despite her ill health, Raje attended BJP's core group meeting on Sunday at the BJP headquarters in Delhi but left midway after feeling unwell. They further revealed that the newly elected Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Rajendra Rathore also met Raje at her residence and later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP insiders said that Raje had also met National President JP Nadda and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. They also said that Raje had also met many leaders including Satish Poonia, Pradesh in-charge, and Arun Singh who became Deputy Leader of Opposition at the BJP headquarters.