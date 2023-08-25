Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced compensation to the next of kin of the constable, Prahlad Singh Tanwar, who lost his life while chasing miscreants in the Dausa district of the state on Wednesday. Earlier, his family had demanded a martyr's status for him along with compensation. Apart from providing appointment on the compensatory ground, pension and financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1 crore will be granted to the deceased dependents. Along with this, a recommendation will be made to the Central government for the Gallantry Award for the policeman.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the constable showed exemplary courage while chasing the criminals. "As per the rule, Rs 20 lakhs will be given to the next of kin of the deceased from the CM's relief fund. A family member of the martyred policeman will get a government job and his posting will be in the home district. Overall compensation to the tune of Rs 1 crore will be given to the dependent of the deceased. A MIG flat will also be allotted to the victim's kin and the martyred wife will get free electricity connection for agriculture-related work."

For a speedy trial, the case will be put up before a fast-track court. We will also recommend the constable's name to the Central government for a gallantry award, the CM added.

Also read: Breveheart constable, who sustained fatal gunshot injuries while chasing criminals, dies

Meanwhile, braveheart constable, Prahlad Singh, who had sustained fatal gunshot injuries on his head during a shootout, on Wednesday, breathed his last at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Singh (SMS) Hospital on Friday. Constable Prahlad was critically injured when he was chasing a group of criminals involved in vehicle lifting in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Expressing heartfelt condolences for the constable, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, DGP Umesh Mishra and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma observed a minute's silence for the departed soul. Several senior police officers and others rushed to the hospital to pay last respects to the martyr Prahlad.