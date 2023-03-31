Jaipur: The Rajasthan CID Intelligence arrested two men allegedly spying for Pakistan Intelligence Agency (ISI). It is learnt that they have been sending information of strategic importance from the Barmer district bordering Pakistan, to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Two cases have also been registered in this regard.

ADG (Intelligence) S Sengthir said that Ratan Khan (52), a resident of Lango ki Dhani, and Paruram (32), a resident of Chimniyon Ki Dhani village in Shobhala Jetmal, have been arrested. The duo spilled the beans during the interrogation. It has been revealed during the interrogation that Ratan Khan has been going to Pakistan since 2012.

He used to travel to Pakistan in the guise of meeting his relatives living there. Meanwhile, took espionage training from Pakistan's intelligence agency. He used to send information, photos and videos of strategic importance from his mobile to ISI. He was in constant touch with ISI handlers. During the interrogation, it has come to light that he used to send intelligence information to ISI for the greed of money. S Sengthir said that Paruram is a Home Guard and works as a security guard at Mangala Processing Terminal.

He used to collect photos, videos and other strategic information about the terminal and surrounding restricted areas and used to give it to a female spy of the Pakistani intelligence agency. He used to send information in the greed of honeytrap and money. According to intelligence department officials, Paruram was trapped in a honeytrap by ISI's female spy and she used to give him money in exchange for intelligence. During the interrogation, it came to the fore that ISI's female spy has sent money to Paruram several times.