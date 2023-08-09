RAJASTHAN CHILD RESCUED AFTER FOUR YEARS OF ABDUCTION IN GUJARAT

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A seven-year-old child Rahul belonging to a nomadic family, who had been abducted from the Jaljog circle here four years ago, has finally been rescued and joyfully returned to the family on August 8, said a senior police official.

Shastri Nagar police officer Joginder Singh said, "We had filed a complaint in November 2019, in which a woman reported her son's missing report. She accused a man of abducting her child after he lured the child with chocolates."

Also read: Car borne goons make abortive bid to abduct two girl students inside JNU campus; admin accused of security lapse

According to the police, the resolution stemmed from an investigation that was initiated after a child went missing in Bhilwara on August 3. A missing report was filed by the Bhilwara police and after a meticulous investigation, police officials identified a couple, who was captured with the missing child, on CCTV in Dahod of Gujarat. Upon receiving the information, Dahod police informed the Bhilwara police department of the lead. With the joint effort of Bhilwara and Dahod police, the accused couple were nabbed and three children were recovered from the duo. Among the three, one child was Rahul.

Upon recovering Rahul, the Bhilwara police promptly informed their counterparts in Jodhpur. To ensure the child's rightful place within the family, DNA tests were conducted, confirming the biological connection between the child and the parents. The Child Welfare Committee in Jodhpur played a pivotal role in overseeing the handover of the child to the family.

Further interrogations of the accused revealed that they had been involved in multiple abductions. They usually follow a pattern, in which they abduct the children by luring them with the promise of chocolates, police added.

Also read: Rajasthan: Police recover remains of child, who was missing since July 18