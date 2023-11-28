Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer admitted to hospital as he falls ill
Published: 1 hours ago
Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer admitted to hospital as he falls ill
Published: 1 hours ago
Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Rajasthan Election Department, Praveen Gupta, has been admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated while having breakfast on Tuesday morning in the state capital, official sources said. The official sources said that while having breakfast, food got stuck in his throat and he complained of having breathing problems. Gupta also had vomiting and he fell unconscious.
Immediately, he was rushed to the SMS Hospital for treatment and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Currently, the officer is undergoing treatment. Sources said that the health of the officer has improved, however, the doctors will keep him under observation.
The Rajasthan Assembly elections were held on November 25. Praveen Gupta was continuously involved in the election process to ensure peaceful elections in the state.
Also read: Assembly polls exclusive | Congress begins working on extra numbers sensing Rajasthan could be close fight