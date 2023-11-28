RAJASTHAN CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL AS HE FALLS ILL

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Rajasthan Election Department, Praveen Gupta, has been admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated while having breakfast on Tuesday morning in the state capital, official sources said. The official sources said that while having breakfast, food got stuck in his throat and he complained of having breathing problems. Gupta also had vomiting and he fell unconscious.

Immediately, he was rushed to the SMS Hospital for treatment and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Currently, the officer is undergoing treatment. Sources said that the health of the officer has improved, however, the doctors will keep him under observation.