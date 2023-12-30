Jaipur (Rajasthan): Twenty-two BJP MLAs were sworn in as ministers of the Rajasthan government during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony of the council of ministers took place after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Governor Kalraj Mishra and sought permission for the cabinet expansion.

Of these, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five as ministers of state (independent charge) and five as ministers of state. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the MLAs during the ceremony.

Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Dilawar, Babulal Kharadi, Jogaram Patel, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Sumit Godara were sworn in as cabinet minister. Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar and Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as ministers with independent charge.

Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi and Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state. In the cabinet expansion, Rajasthan BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said, "The cabinet will represent all sections and will be able to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Rajasthan."

Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. The cabinet of the Bhajanlal government was formed in Rajasthan 14 days after the Chief Minister took oath. In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. The cabinet expansion event was started at 3.15 pm at Raj Bhavan.