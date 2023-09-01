RAJASTHAN BUS HITS NANO CATCHES FIRE MOTORIST BURNT ALIVE

Nagore (Rajasthan): In a horrific road accident, the occupant of the Nano car was burnt alive in Rajasthan's Merta City on Friday. The collision between a private bus and the Nano car was so severe that the car caught fire and was reduced to ashes, police said.

A senior police official said that the mishap occurred on the national highway number 58 near Dhani in the Nagore district when the deceased Kailash Dadich was travelling for some work.

People from the surrounding area rushed to rescue the victim. But the raging inferno stopped them from going near the burning car. Police further said that they did not hear any screams from inside the car seeking help, giving enough hint that the motorist fainted or became unconscious after the mishap.

Kailash Dadhich was an advocate and practised at Merta City Court.

After the collision, the car turned into an inferno and rising flames stopped people from pulling the advocate out of the vehicle. Later, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the mishap site to douse the flames.

Circle Inspector Pramod Kumar said Kailash was an advocate by profession at Merta City Court. "He had left his house today for some work. The flames were doused by the fire brigade personnel and the body has been sent to a local hospital for an autopsy," added Pramod Kumar.

