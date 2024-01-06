RAJASTHAN BUREAUCRATIC RESHUFFLE 72 IAS 121 RAS OFFICERS TRANSFERRED

Jaipur: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle after allocating portfolios to ministers, the Rajasthan government has transferred 72 Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and 121 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

In the transfer orders issued by the Department of Personnel on Friday night, more than 30 district Collectors and heads of many departments have been reshuffled. Siddharth Sihag, Churu Collector has been posted as joint secretary to chief minister while incumbent Soumya Jha has been made Tonk Collector. Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Kekri Collector has been posted as Commissioner, Midday Meal.

Among the Collectors who have been transferred include those of 27 old districts namely Banswara, Dholpur, Bundi, Rajsamund, Sikar, Pratapgarh, Baran, Alwar, Pali, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Dungarpur and others and 9 new districts like Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Behror, Gangapur City, Kekri, Phalodi and Salumber.

Three IAS officers were given additional charges. They are Rajendra Bhatt, Udaipur Divisional Commissioner, Kumari Pragya Kewalramani, Devasthan department Commissioner and Kanhaiya Lal Swami, Agriculture and Panchayat Raj department Commissioner. In the transfer list of 72 IAS officers, Tarachand Meena has been issued an 'Awaiting Posting' order.