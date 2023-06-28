RAJASTHAN BLOOD DONATION CAMP HELD ON 1ST DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF UDAIPUR TAILOR KANHAIYALAL

Udaipur: The first death anniversary of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal was observed at town Hall on Wedesday with a blood donation camp held on the occasion. Kanhaiyalal was stabbed to death by two men inside his shop at Bhoot Mahal street of Maldas Street, Udaipur Jun. 28, 2022 for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks against the prophet of Islam.

Sources said that a tribute meeting and blood donation camp was organized in Udaipur to mark the first death anniversary of Kanhaiyalal. A large number of people gathered in the town hall of Udaipur to celebrate Kanhaiya's death anniversary. Kanhaiya's wife and his two sons were also present on the occasion.

The blood donation camp was organized by the Sarv Hindu Samaj. Many dignitaries including MLA Phoolsingh Meena, Prati Shaktawat, Janata Sena chief Randhir Singh Bhinder participated in the blood donation camp organized at Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium. Besides, a large number of people reached the camp to donate blood and pay tribute to Kanhaiyalal.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made across Udaipur on the occasion. Kanhaiyalal was murdered by Riyaz and Gaush Mohammad on this day. During the murder, the accused had also made a video of it which went viral on social media. Local traders told ETV Bharat that the incident had caused fear among the people.

Kanhaiyalal's son Yash demanded that the killers be hanged saying that he will not cut his hair until his father's killers are not hanged. Meanwhile, BJP state president CP Joshi visited Kanhaiyalal's house and met his wife and sons on his first death anniversary. Joshi demanded that the killers be hanged for the murder.