RAJASTHAN BJP FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST PRIYANKA GANDHI OVER REMARKS AT SIKRAI RALLY

Jaipur: The Rajasthan BJP here has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanding action against her for "spreading lies with malicious intentions" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting. The complaint was filed by Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore with the Chief Election Commissioner of the state, a party spokesperson said.

The party accused Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct in a public meeting in Sikarai village in Dausa on Friday. "Today the BJP delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Department, Rajasthan and expressed concern over the violation of the code of conduct on the basis of religious sentiments in the public speech given by Congress National General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Vadra in the meeting held in Dausa yesterday on 20th October," Rathore said on X.

"Demanded that necessary legal action be taken in connection with the serious case of malicious making of false statements against Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he added. The Congress leader had in her Sikrai public rally on Friday alleged that BJP wanted to stay in power for the sake of it and that it did not care about the people's welfare.

"Whenever elections come, they (BJP leaders) talk about religion and caste. No Indian can deny the issue of protection of religion and advancement of religion. It is something all of us are emotionally attached with, but it will have to be understood carefully as to why they talk about it only at the time of elections and why development is not being talked about," the Congress general secretary had said.