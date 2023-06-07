RAJASTHAN BENGAL STUDENT FOUND DEAD UNDER SUSPICIOUS CONDITION IN KOTA

Kota (Rajasthan): A 18-year-old student from West Bengal was found dead under suspicious circumstances, outside his room on Wednesday morning, in Kota city of Rajasthan, police said. The deceased has been identified as Paritosh Kothari. He was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

Police said that Kothari, who was studying in 12th standard, was found in an unconscious condition outside his room in the Mahavir Nagar police station area. His room partner Anand Kumar and the landlord Vishal Bakilwal rushed him to a local hospital first. The doctors there asked the duo to take Paritosh to the MBS hospital for treatment. But the doctors at the MBS hospital declared him dead upon arrival, said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Hariom. He also said that Kothari hailed from Purulia in West Bengal and was attending NEET UG coaching classes in the city for over a year.

The ASI also said that Kothari's parents have been informed about his death. "We have taken his body and shifted it to the mortuary. It will be sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. The landlord has informed us that Paristosh was living in his rented room since February this year. We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard and conduct further investigations," the police official added.

Meanwhile, his roommate Anand Kumar said that Paritosh was good at his studies and spoke with his parents for a long time over the phone. According to Anand, he and Paritosh had a conversation in the morning, but later Paritosh was found unconscious outside his room.

