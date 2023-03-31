Jaipur: In a shocking incident, an assistant professor working in the Vivekananda Global University has allegedly committed suicide while blaming a borrower in the purported suicide note, who did not return his money, in Ramnagariya police station area of Rajasthan capital Jaipur. Police said they have recovered the purported suicide note from the spot while further investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of death.

Additional DCP East Avnish Kumar Sharma informed that the incident took place on Friday. Sharma said that police received a distress call that Prof Soumyabrath Nath, working in Vivekananda Global University, had ended his life at his accommodation inside the building of the Boys Hostel in Ramnagariya police station area.

Following the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot which found the assistant professor dead inside his room. Police also recovered a purported suicide note from the spot which has been taken into custody by the police. DCP Sharma said that in the suicide note, the professor has said that he had lent money to a borrower, who did not return the amount for a long time, which forced him to take the extreme step.

However the DCP said that police are ascertaining the authenticity of the suicide note, which is being examined by a forensic team. The body has been sent to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where the post-mortem will be done and the body will be handed over to the relatives. Police said that a probe into the incident has been started and they are interrogating other people living in the hostel.

The CCTV footage in the area is also being examined.