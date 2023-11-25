RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS SEXAGENARIAN OUT TO CAST VOTE DIES AT POLLING BOOTH IN UDAIPUR

Udaipur: Sexagenarian Satyendra Kumar Arora, from Rajasthan's Udaipur had enthusiastically left home for to exercise franchise in the ongoing assembly elections, but paid with his life after he collapsed while waiting in the queue to cast vote. In a tragic incident reported on the polling day, the elderly man died after his health suddenly deteriorated at the polling booth, sources said.

An official said that 69-year-old Satyendra Kumar Arora collapsed all of a sudden at Anthony School in Hiranmagari police station area of the Udaipur where voting was underway on Saturday morning for the assembly elections. As soon as Satyendra Kumar was going to the polling booth to cast his vote, he suddenly fell down.

The people present at the polling booth took Arora to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of the death was not immediately known. It was not clear whether Arora died due to hypothermia in the ongoing winter or he was suffering from an existing illness. Hiran Magri police station officer Darshan Singh confirmed the death of the man at the polling station in Udaipur.