Jaipur: BJP is set to form the government with full majority as the party touched the magic number of 100. Since 1998, no government has managed to retain power in the state.

As per the Election Commission data till 7:45 pm, BJP won 115 seats and is leading in one seat while Congress won 68 seats and leading in one seat. The Bharat Adivasi Party won in three seats, Bahujan Samaj Party won in two seats and independents won in five seats while leading in three seats. Over 1800 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats this time.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Ashok Gehlot (Cong) - Sardarpura

Sachin Pilot (Cong) - Tonk

Vasundhara Raje (BJP) - Jhalrapatan

Diya Kumari (BJP) - Vidyadhar Nagar

Baba Balaknath (BJP) - Tijara

Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP) - Jhotwara

Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan (BJP) - Chittorgarh

Rafeek Khan (Cong) - Adarsh Nagar

Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit (BJP) - Ahore

Vasudev Devnani (BJP) - Ajmer North

Anita Bhadel (BJP) - Ajmer South

Tikaram Jully (Cong) - Alwar Rural

Sanjay Sharma (BJP) - Alwar Urban

Prashant Sharma (Cong) - Amber

Kanwarlal (BJP) - Anta

Shimla Devi (Cong) - Anupgarh

Jabbar Singh Sankhala (BJP) - Asind

Umesh Meena (Bharat Adivasi Party) - Aspur

Kailash Chand Verma (BJP) - Bagru

Pushpendra Singh (BJP) - Bali

Indra (Cong) - Bamanwas

Bhagchand Tankda (BJP) - Bandikui

Devi Singh Shekhawat (BJP) - Bansur

Arun Singh Bamaniya (Cong) - Banswara

Radheshyam Bairwa (BJP) - Baran Atru

Jaswant Singh Gurjar (BSP) - Bari

Gautam Kumar (BJP) - Bari Sadri

Priyanka Chowdhary (Independent) - Barmer

Sanjay Kumar (Cong) - Baseri

Laxman (Cong) - Bassi

Ritu Banawat (Independent) - Bayana

Shankersingh Rawat (BJP) - Beawar

Suresh Dhakar (BJP) - Begun

Jaswant Singh Yadav (BJP) - Behror

Sanjeev Kumar (BJP) - Bhadra

Murari Lal Meena (Cong) - Dausa

Ashok Kumar Kothari (Independent) - Bhilwara

Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan (Independent) - Chittorgarh

Ganeshraj Bansal (Independent) - Hanumangarh

Chotusingh (BJP) - Jaisalmer

Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP) - Jhotwara

Atul Bhansali (BJP) - Jodhpur

Tarachand Jain (BJP) - Udaipur

Even though outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot managed to retain their seats, several ministers from the state cabinet were defeated.

Here are some of the prominent leaders who lost:

CP Joshi (Cong) - Nathdwara

Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Cong) - Kolayat

Shakuntala Rawat (Cong) - Bansur

Vishvendra Singh (Cong) - Deeg Kumher

Ramesh Chand Meena (Cong) - Sapotara

Shale Mohammad (Cong) - Pokaran

Udailal Anjana (Cong) - Nimbahera

Govind Meghwal (Cong) - Khajuwala

Satish Poonia (BJP) - Amber