Rajasthan Assembly poll results: List of winners and prominent losers
Published: 50 minutes ago
Rajasthan Assembly poll results: List of winners and prominent losers
Published: 50 minutes ago
Jaipur: BJP is set to form the government with full majority as the party touched the magic number of 100. Since 1998, no government has managed to retain power in the state.
As per the Election Commission data till 7:45 pm, BJP won 115 seats and is leading in one seat while Congress won 68 seats and leading in one seat. The Bharat Adivasi Party won in three seats, Bahujan Samaj Party won in two seats and independents won in five seats while leading in three seats. Over 1800 candidates are in the fray for 199 seats this time.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Ashok Gehlot (Cong) - Sardarpura
Sachin Pilot (Cong) - Tonk
Vasundhara Raje (BJP) - Jhalrapatan
Diya Kumari (BJP) - Vidyadhar Nagar
Baba Balaknath (BJP) - Tijara
Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP) - Jhotwara
Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan (BJP) - Chittorgarh
Rafeek Khan (Cong) - Adarsh Nagar
Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit (BJP) - Ahore
Vasudev Devnani (BJP) - Ajmer North
Anita Bhadel (BJP) - Ajmer South
Tikaram Jully (Cong) - Alwar Rural
Sanjay Sharma (BJP) - Alwar Urban
Prashant Sharma (Cong) - Amber
Kanwarlal (BJP) - Anta
Shimla Devi (Cong) - Anupgarh
Jabbar Singh Sankhala (BJP) - Asind
Umesh Meena (Bharat Adivasi Party) - Aspur
Kailash Chand Verma (BJP) - Bagru
Pushpendra Singh (BJP) - Bali
Indra (Cong) - Bamanwas
Bhagchand Tankda (BJP) - Bandikui
Devi Singh Shekhawat (BJP) - Bansur
Arun Singh Bamaniya (Cong) - Banswara
Radheshyam Bairwa (BJP) - Baran Atru
Jaswant Singh Gurjar (BSP) - Bari
Gautam Kumar (BJP) - Bari Sadri
Priyanka Chowdhary (Independent) - Barmer
Sanjay Kumar (Cong) - Baseri
Laxman (Cong) - Bassi
Ritu Banawat (Independent) - Bayana
Shankersingh Rawat (BJP) - Beawar
Suresh Dhakar (BJP) - Begun
Jaswant Singh Yadav (BJP) - Behror
Sanjeev Kumar (BJP) - Bhadra
Murari Lal Meena (Cong) - Dausa
Ashok Kumar Kothari (Independent) - Bhilwara
Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan (Independent) - Chittorgarh
Ganeshraj Bansal (Independent) - Hanumangarh
Chotusingh (BJP) - Jaisalmer
Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP) - Jhotwara
Atul Bhansali (BJP) - Jodhpur
Tarachand Jain (BJP) - Udaipur
Even though outgoing chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot managed to retain their seats, several ministers from the state cabinet were defeated.
Here are some of the prominent leaders who lost:
CP Joshi (Cong) - Nathdwara
Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Cong) - Kolayat
Shakuntala Rawat (Cong) - Bansur
Vishvendra Singh (Cong) - Deeg Kumher
Ramesh Chand Meena (Cong) - Sapotara
Shale Mohammad (Cong) - Pokaran
Udailal Anjana (Cong) - Nimbahera
Govind Meghwal (Cong) - Khajuwala
Satish Poonia (BJP) - Amber
Anjana Udayalal (Cong) - Nimbahera
Read on: