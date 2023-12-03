Rathore polled 147913 votes against Choudhary's 97746. BJP rebel Ashu Singh Surpura, who contested as an independent candidate, stood in the third position with 55,159 votes. Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. The battle between Rathore and Chaudhary appeared interesting during the countdown as no star campaigner campaigned for Chaudhary while the PM and UP CM sought votes for the former Union Minister. For the unversed, 33-year-old Chaudhary who calls himself a Shiv bhakt, made his electoral debut in politics this year.