Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore wins Jhotwara, defeats Congress' Abhishek Choudhary by over 50,000 votes
Published: 1 hours ago
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore wins Jhotwara, defeats Congress' Abhishek Choudhary by over 50,000 votes
Published: 1 hours ago
Jhotwara (Rajasthan): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has won from the Jhotwara Assembly seat defeating Congress' Abhishek Choudhary by 50167 votes.
Rathore polled 147913 votes against Choudhary's 97746. BJP rebel Ashu Singh Surpura, who contested as an independent candidate, stood in the third position with 55,159 votes. Polling on 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. The battle between Rathore and Chaudhary appeared interesting during the countdown as no star campaigner campaigned for Chaudhary while the PM and UP CM sought votes for the former Union Minister. For the unversed, 33-year-old Chaudhary who calls himself a Shiv bhakt, made his electoral debut in politics this year.
The BJP was cruising to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from at least eight seats and leading in 106, while the Congress won from one constituency and was leading in 69, according to Election Commission trends.