RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION VIPRA WELFARE BOARD CHAIRMAN MAHESH SHARMA QUITS AGAINST CONGRESS TICKET TO ARCHANA SHARMA

Jaipur: Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot aide and Vipra Welfare Board Chairman Mahesh Sharma has resigned from his post in protest against Congress ticket to Archana Sharma from Malviya Nagar seat in the capital Jaipur, sources said. Posting his resignation letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard, Sharma captioned it, “Satyamev Jayate”.

Sharma has said that the party has given ticket to the candidate who has lost the last two elections in a row. Asked whether he will contest the elections in a row, Sharma replied in negative. The Vipra Board Chairman said that he will hold consultations with his supporters and chalk out future course of action accordingly in this regard.

It can be recalled that Mahesh Sharma had also lodged a protest in Delhi against Archana Sharma's candidature. Now when Archana Sharma's ticket has been finalized, Mahesh Sharma not only showed his displeasure but also resigned from his post. Pertinently, Congress has so far released two lists and announced candidates for 76 seats.

Of these, the party has repeated most of the faces. After the release of the second list of the Congress Party today, the Congress Party has also formed a Coordination Committee for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on Nov 25 for all 200 assembly seats. Congress Working Committee member Mohan Prakash has been made the chairman of the Coordination Committee.