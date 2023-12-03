Rajasthan CM Gehlot set to resign, extends best wishes to future government
Published: 52 minutes ago
Delhi: As the saffron party heads towards a victory in Rajasthan, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state. Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.
Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "I have always said that I will accept the mandate of the people and I extend my best wishes to the future government. I hope they work for the welfare of the people of the state. The results are shocking."
राजस्थान की जनता द्वारा दिए गए जनादेश को हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं। यह सभी के लिए एक अप्रत्याशित परिणाम है। यह हार दिखाती है कि हम अपनी योजनाओं, कानूनों और नवाचारों को जनता तक पहुंचाने में पूरी तरह कामयाब नहीं रहे।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 3, 2023
मैं नई सरकार को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। मेरी उनको सलाह है…
Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot won the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes defeating BJP's Mahindra Singh Rathore. According to the Election Commission trends on Sunday, Gehlot received 96, 859 votes while the BJP candidate got 70,463 votes. Earlier in the day, the CM went to the party office in Jaipur, where he had a talk with the senior leaders about the election results.
Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies was held on November 25. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. Counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan got underway at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. A total of 36 counting centres have been set up 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to poll. (With Agency Inputs)
