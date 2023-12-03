Delhi: As the saffron party heads towards a victory in Rajasthan, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state. Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "I have always said that I will accept the mandate of the people and I extend my best wishes to the future government. I hope they work for the welfare of the people of the state. The results are shocking."

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot won the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes defeating BJP's Mahindra Singh Rathore. According to the Election Commission trends on Sunday, Gehlot received 96, 859 votes while the BJP candidate got 70,463 votes. Earlier in the day, the CM went to the party office in Jaipur, where he had a talk with the senior leaders about the election results.