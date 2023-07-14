Jaipur (Rajasthan): Before the launch of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, Jaipur-based sculptor and Guinness Book Record holder Navratna Prajapati has prepared its replica in clay. Navaratna has said he has prepared the model to wish ISRO and the mission a success.

India's historic Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set to lift off at 2.35 pm on Friday from the launch pad at ISRO's Sriharikota Space Centre, Sullurupeta, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate India's end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Prajapati entered the Guinness Book of Records by making the world's smallest spoon. "In my replica, I have shown Chandrayaan-3 close to the moon and it passing through the Universe. I have also tried to show the surface of the moon in the clay model," said Prajapati.

The three broad mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate India's capability for Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface, to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

According to the artist, he painted the clay model with poster colours and it took him 40 hours to prepare the entire model. "I wish and pray that the Chandrayaan-3 Mission is successful and lands softly on the lunar surface," the famed artist added. In his career, Prajapati has also made a clay replica of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, to pay her a tribute.

The present Moon Mission consists of Lander and Rover configuration and it will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as SHAR (Sriharikota Range). The propulsion module of today's mission will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit.

