RAJASTHAN APNA GHAR ASHRAM CAN PROVIDE OVER 700 CADAVERS HELP MEDICAL COLLEGES

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Apna Ghar Ashram, known worldwide for human service, will now play an important role in medical education. There is a shortage of cadavers i.e. dead bodies for experimental studies in medical colleges of the state.

The 24 medical colleges of Rajasthan require about 400 cadavers in a year. Apna Ghar Ashram can provide over 700 cadavers. Currently, a revised order in this regard is awaited from the Rajasthan Health Secretary.

If a revised order is issued by the Health Secretary regarding cadavers, then Apna Ghar Ashram can alone overcome the shortage faced by medical colleges in the entire state. Apna Ghar Ashram has so far provided cadavers several times to the Medical College of Bharatpur and Medical College of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. BM Bhardwaj, founder of Apna Ghar Ashram, said there are 24 medical colleges in Rajasthan. "All medical colleges require about 400 cadavers in a year. In Rajasthan there are 22 Apna Ghar Ashrams in 19 districts. About 60 sick and aged 'Prabhujans' sacrifice their lives every month in the Apna Ghar Ashram. So in 22 Apna Ghar Ashrams of Rajasthan, over 700 people die in a year, who are cremated as per religion. If the state government looks into the proposal of the Medical College regarding shortage of cadaver and grants permission to us, then Apna Ghar Ashram can solve this problem," added Dr. Bhardwaj.

According to Dr. Bhardwaj till now around seven cadavers have been provided to the Bharatpur Medical College by Apna Ghar Ashram. "Three cadavers have also been provided to another medical college located in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Bhardwaj further said that the head of the anatomy department of the Bhilwara Medical College had sent a proposal to the health secretary regarding the shortage of cadavers in the medical college. "The Health Secretary issued a letter to all the medical colleges six months ago, in which it was said that the medical colleges can take the cadavers from Ashrams as per their requirement. But some points were not clear in that order, due to which a proposal has again been sent to the Rajasthan government. If the Health Secretary issues clear instructions regarding cadaver, then the medical college will not have any problem in taking the cadaver," the Apna Ghar Ashram founded added.