Jaipur: On Tuesday, a prominent Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi and the chairman within the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was transferred via air ambulance to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram following a severe brain haemorrhage. The leader, who had been initially admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) government hospital in Jaipur but as his condition deteriorated he was transferred to Medanta hospital.

This critical medical episode unfolded on Sunday, prompting Dudi's admission to the SMS government hospital. In an attempt to address the issue, a surgical procedure was promptly executed by a specialized team of medical professionals aimed at alleviating the clot that had formed within his brain. However, despite the medical intervention, his condition retained its precarious nature.

On Monday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made his way to the Jaipur-based government medical facility. Ghelot who had a detailed discussion with the doctors, decided to relocate Dudi to the Medanta Hospital. The urgency of this decision stemmed from the continued gravity of Dudi's condition, prompting medical experts to advocate for a shift to a more advanced medical institution.

The process of transferring Dudi was initiated on Monday night, involving the concerted efforts of various Congress dignitaries, including State President Govind Singh Dotasra, Education Minister Dr BD Kalla, and Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati. “Dudi's status at the SMS Hospital was maintained in the neurosurgery Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with ventilator support being a crucial aspect of his care,” Dotasra said.

A coordinated effort was employed to ensure the safe and swift transportation of the ailing leader. An ambulance transported him to the Jaipur airport, where a designated green corridor facilitated his swift transit. In light of the complexity of Dudi's medical condition, the medical experts at Medanta Hospital assumed responsibility for his case, collaborating with the medical team that had initially treated him.

He further said, "Medanta's doctors have raised hopes, I pray that Rameshwar Dudi will get well soon and will be in everyone's midst. The doctor has told 24 to 72 hours is critical. The time that has passed so far, the Blood Pressure (BP) and other conditions are said to be normal. Updates will be taken from Medanta Hospital from time to time and the priority is to save Rameshwar Dudi's life." Dudi (60) served as Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018. (With agency inputs)