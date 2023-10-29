RAJASTHAN AAP CANDIDATE GOES MISSING FATHER FILES COMPLAINT

Jaipur: A businessman fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections is stated to have gone missing for the last five days. A missing complaint has been lodged by his father.

Deepesh Soni is among the 21 candidates whose names was recently announced by the AAP. Soni has been fielded from Khanpur assembly constituency of Jhalawar district. However, both Soni's family and party members are in panic as they can neither contact him nor get any information about him.

His father, Satyanarayan Soni, a resident of Panwad has filed a missing complaint at Panwad police station. Panwad police station in-charge Dinesh Sharma said that he has received a complaint in this regard. "Satyanarayan Soni has said that his son Deepesh went to Hyderabad five days back for some business work. Since then the family is unable to contact him. He has neither returned home nor does the family have any information about his whereabouts," Sharma said.

On Saturday, AAP released its second list for 21 seats. In which, Deepesh Soni has been given ticket from Khanpur seat but the party leaders can't contact him. Also, his mobile phone is switched off. The family is apprehending that he might have encountered some untoward incident.

Sharma said that a team of Panwad police station along with some of the family members left for Hyderabad on Saturday night to search for him. Deepesh is a bullion trader and runs a jewellery shop in Panwad town.

