RAJASTHAN 65 YEAR OLD MAN KILLS 35 YEAR OLD SON IN QUARREL AFTER LIQUOR PARTY HELD

Bundi (Rajasthan): A 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 35-year-old son over a quarrel that broke out between them after a liquor party.

The incident took place in Lakheri town in Rajasthan's Bundi on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek alias Sonu, a resident of Nayapura, who worked as a contractual worker in a cement factory. The accused, Rajesh Buhawat, a retired worker of the factory, attended a party at his son, Sonu's house last evening. When everybody had left after the party, Sonu came to his father's house and both got into a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, Rajesh stabbed his son with a knife. Sonu's wife Seema and mother Rajrani had gone to a nearby temple to attend the Sawan festival when the incident occurred. On finding Sonu injured, they informed Avinash, Sonu's younger brother. Avinash rushed home and took Sonu to Lakheri Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Despite seeing the injury marks on Sonu's body, doctors did not inform the police and instead handed over the body to his family. It was only after being informed by the neighbours that police reached Rajesh's house and sent the body for post-mortem. Rajesh was taken into custody after interrogating the family members. Also, a murder case has been registered against him.

Lakheri SHO Mahesh Karwal said that it has been learnt that there was some dispute between the man and his son. The knife hit Sonu's lungs leading to his death, police said. Probe is underway and necessary action will be taken against the accused, Karwal said.