RAJASTHAN 35 INJURED AS TRACTOR TROLLEY OVERTURNS WHILE RETURNING FROM TEMPLE VISIT

Dholpur: Nearly 35 people were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday. Among the injured, 12 were seriously injured and referred to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The mishap took place near Bathua Khoh village in Samathura police station area in Dholpur when an ill-fated tractor-trolley carrying around 40 devotees lost control and overturned. The devotees, who were residents of Gwalior, were on their way home after after paying obeisance at Kaila Devi Temple. Local people rushed to the spot after hearing the passengers screaming. They then informed the police.

After reaching the spot, police took up the rescue operation with the help of locals. All the injured were admitted to Sarmathura Government Community Health Centre. Of whom, at least 12 devotees were in critical condition. Doctors gave first aid and referred them to the district hospital.

Sarmathura police station in-charge Kirpal Singh said that a group of devotees from Gwalior district were returning after visiting Kaila Devi in a tractor-trolley. "The driver of the tractor-trolley lost control and the vehicle overturned on National Highway 11B. Among the injured includes women and children. Those who were critically injured have been referred to the district hospital," Singh said.

Police have seized the tractor-trolley and a probe has been initiated in this connection. Investigations are on to find out how the accident occurred. It has been learnt that the vehicle lost control while bypassing the potholes near the village and it overturned, police said.

Also Read: Five killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Those with minor injuries were discharged after first aid at Sarmathura health centre, police added.