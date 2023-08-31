Jaisalmer: Two youths, who were riding a bike, died on the spot after their two-wheeler collided head-on with an army truck on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as displaced Hindus from Pakistan, who were going to Amarsagar via the transport intersection of Jaisalmer city in a bike, collided with an army truck coming from the opposite side.

Twenty-two-year-old Kailash, a resident of Amarsagar in Jaisalmer, and 18- year-old Dilip, who hailed from Amarsagar, died in this accident. They were Pakistani refugees, who were waiting Indian citizenship. After the mishap, the people took both to the Jawahir Hospital, where doctors declared both them dead-on-arrival.