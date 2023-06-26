Alwar: Naugawan of Alwar turned into a battlefield where two groups of people attacked each other with sticks and rods over a temple land dispute which resulted in the death of two cousins.

Several people, who were estimated to be 18, from both sides, also sustained grievous injuries. They have been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar. Cops, who registered an FIR and launched an investigation, said Manturam, 45, and Brijesh alias Veerji, 40, of Naugawan were killed during the fight. According to sources, all hell broke loose when Darasal Mangtu's family members were working at the field on Monday morning. A group of 40 to 50 people led by Nemi, Mohan Gajju, and Halwai attacked him with sticks and rods. In this incident, a few women and members of the family including Mangtu were injured. Sarpanch Raju, Girraj Master, and others were also involved in the attack, sources added.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. Some injured persons were referred to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar after their condition became critical. The relatives of deceased persons said a temple was built on the ancestral land in the village. During the Covid period, some people demolished the temple. Since then, a continuous dispute continued between the two sides. The relatives of Mangtu and Brijesh settled the matter but peace did not last long. There has been the deployment of police to thwart further occurrences of trouble in the area.