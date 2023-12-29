RAJASTHAN 15 YR OLD GIRL ATTEMPTS SUICIDE AFTER GANG RAPE POLICE

Ajmer: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, after which the victim attempted suicide, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred under the Mangliyawas police station limits and search is on for the accused. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's family members at Mangliyawas police station in this connection. The complainant alleged that the girl tried to end her life after being threatened by the accused. A case of gang-rape has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ajmer Rural Circle Officer Manish Badgujar is conducting the investigations, police said.

Mangliyawas police station officer Sunil Tada said, "According to the complaint, the victim went to the outskrits of the adjoining forest area on December 27 when she was physically harassed by the accused. The duo threatened to harm her if she told anyone. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her family members."

After hearing the incident, the family members went to the accused's house to complain about the incident. However, the accused family members drove away the victim's family after threatening them of dire consequences if they lodged a police complaint. Later, the victim allegedly attempted suicide.