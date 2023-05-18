RAIN IN PARTS OF RAJASTHAN TWO KILLED BY LIGHTNING STRIKES IN DHOLPUR

Jaipur/Dholpur: Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by dust storms during the last 24 hours, according to the weather department. In Dholpur district, two youths died and three were injured in two separate cases of lightning strikes on Wednesday evening. Two huts and the goods and straw kept in them were also burnt to ashes, police said.

Ankush Sharma (20) died due to lightning while sitting in a hut near the house with his brothers in Sadpur village of Dholpurm, they said. Police said his brothers Rahul, Rohit and Mohit, who were sitting with Ankush, also got injured, but their condition is not serious. In another incident, Gajendra (24) died due to lightning in Foospura village in the Dholpur district.

Police said Gajendra had gone for defecation on Wednesday evening. When it rained heavily, he took shelter in a nearby straw shed. Meanwhile, due to lightning, the straw caught fire and Gajendra was burnt to death. However, a major part of the state recorded a marginal rise in the maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

According to the data of the meteorological (MeT) department, during the last 24 hours (till 8 am on Wednesday), 320 mm rain was recorded in Bhopal Sagar of Chittorgarh, 250 mm in Bassi, 170 mm in Kapasan, 100 mm in Bhilwara Tehsil, 96 mm in Bhilwara, 70 mm each in Kunwaria of Rajsamand, Khanpur of Jhalawar, Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh and Nagaur tehsil, 40 mm in Khatauli in Kota, 20 mm in Kotdi in Bhilwara and 10 mm in Bhadesar of Chittorgarh.

On the other hand, 31.5 mm of rain was recorded in Karauli, 3.5 mm in Dholpur and 1.4 mm in Pilani of Jhunjhunu from morning till evening. According to the MeT department, Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Tonk, Churu and Kota was 43 degrees Celsius each, 42.3 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Sangaria of Hanumangarh district, Sawai Madhopur recorded 42 degrees Celsius and other major places recorded 41.8 degree Celsius to 38.3 degree Celsius.

According to a spokesperson, thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in some parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur division on Thursday. He said during May 19 to 21, the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts and the temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. (PTI)