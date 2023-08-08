Jaipur: Following his reinstatement as Member of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul will make the first public appearance in Rajasthan's Banswara where he will address a Congress campaign rally on Aug. 9 Wednesday ahead of the upcoming assembly election, sources said. The Rajasthan Congress is highly enthusiastic over the proposed visit of Rahul Gandhi who is expected to woo the tribal voters in the area.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara and in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are leading the preparations of the rally. Rahul's Wednesday's rally is part of the Rajasthan Congress's outreach programme to win over the tribal voters ahead of the high stakes assembly election. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara said that the crowd at Rahul's Wednesday's visit to Banswara will be “equal to the number of rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan till date”.

PM Modi had also addressed public meetings in Mangarh Dham in Banswara in November last year. Mangarh Dham holds much significance in terms of the fight for India's independence against the British. On November 17, 1913, under the leadership of Govind Guru, more than 1500 tribals were martyred while fighting against the British.

The Vagad tribal region in Rajasthan, once a bastion of Congress, is seen as an uphill task for the grand old party. Congress is looking forward to win back the tribal vote constituency on the back of Rahul's Wednesday's rally in Banswara. Rajasthan Chief Minister termed Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as MP as the “victory of truth”.

“The reinstatement of Shri Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament is the victory of truth. Mr. Rahul Gandhi's struggle and the immense support of the public forced a stubborn government to bow down. The voice of the public in the form of Rahul Gandhi ji will now echo again in the Parliament and will raise the issue of the interest of the common man,” Gehlot said in a tweet on Tuesday.