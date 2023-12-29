Jaipur (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's flight from Nagpur to Delhi was reportedly diverted to Jaipur due to visibility issues at the Delhi International Airport on Thursday. Official sources said that the Congress leader's flight was not given permission to land at the airport due to dense fog and hence his flight was rerouted to Jaipur.

Dense fog has disrupted normal life especially in North India with several flights and trains being forced to reschedule. The Delhi NCR region is witnessing dense fog over the past few days. Flight operations continued to be impacted by a dense fog at the Delhi airport with several flights experiencing diversions and delays. The reduced visibility has also affected several trains.

Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System on Thursday said that Delhi Airport is facing delays affecting approximately 134 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog. Meanwhile, as per Indian Railways, about 22 trains are running late in Delhi area due to fog.