New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi’s “We are close in Rajasthan” remark, the party said it had taken up the observation as a challenge and will try to do everything possible to win the state. “We have taken Rahulji’s remarks as a challenge. We will now do everything possible to ensure that Congress wins. My aim is to keep the party’s vote share intact and create a record in the number of seats,” AICC in-charge of Rajasthan SS Randhawa told ETV Bharat.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress had won 100 seats, one short of the halfway mark in the 200-member Assembly needed to form a government. The BJP had won 73 seats. Later, some independent MLAs supported the government of Ashok Gehlot, along with six BSP MLAs. In 2023, the Congress is trying hard to break a three-decade-old norm in Rajasthan where the voters change the ruling party every five years.

“If we are in power, we must not be complacent and boastful. That sends a wrong message to the voters. I have told the party workers in the state that this is not the time to relax. All of them have to be on the ground to ensure the party's win and buck the trend. I have also asked the leaders to take full care of the workers. If the workers are satisfied, everything will be okay,” said Randhawa.

The AICC in-charge said he was only focused on the Congress, but noted that the rival BJP was a divided house. “I have heard the BJP is suffering from infighting and has been neglecting former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The PM also keeps visiting the state frequently, which shows he is concerned. Normally, a PM would talk about national issues in his rallies, but he refers to vague things like a red diary and makes baseless charges. But, I am not focusing on the BJP, my effort is to keep the Congress workers together and win the forthcoming elections,” said Randhawa.

The AICC in-charge noted that the perception of the Congress in the state was a bit different, but there had been an improvement since then. “The state team is united. We brought together Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Now both the leaders are working closely and this is helping the party. They were together at a rally addressed by Khargeji and Rahulji in Jaipur on September 23. The various welfare schemes of the state government, too, have been welcomed by the people,” said Randhawa.

“But, the party in power must not be overconfident also and should not take the rival for granted. We have to keep working hard till the votes are polled. When I took over, there were a lot of organisational gaps at the local level. So, the first thing I did was to fill up those gaps. Now we have a robust team on the ground and they are regularly meeting the voters,” he said.