RAC JAWAN MURDER SONS SAY THEY TOOK REVENGE FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Jaipur: Less than a day after 45-year-old Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) constable was found dead in Jaipur on Sunday morning, cops arrested two sons of for their alleged inviolvement in the murder.

Accused Ankit and Bharat Singh were arrested after cops gathered credible evidence of their involvement in the murder of Amar Singh whose body was found on the roadside near Palera Mode in Jamvaramgarh.

Multiple injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon were found on the victim's body. Cops questioned family members and locals after the postmortem, which was conducted at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to examine the spot and the CCTV footage of the area was also examined, police said. A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian penal code, police added.

Arresed sons of the jawan admitted about their involvement in the crime saying they were bound to murder their father who had 'tortured' them.