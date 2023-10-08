Jaipur: A 45-year-old Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) constable was found dead here on Sunday morning, police said. Police suspect constable Amar Singh, posted in the RAC fourth battalion, was apparently attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, which led to his death.

"Multiple injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon were found on the victim's body, raising suspicion that he was attacked by someone when he went out of his home in the evening," ACP (Amer) Aditya Poonia said.

He said the family members and locals will be questioned after the postmortem, which will be conducted at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to examine the spot and the CCTV footage of the area is being examined, police said. A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian penal code, police added.