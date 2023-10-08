RAC CONSTABLE FOUND DEAD ON ROADSIDE IN JAIPUR PROBE ON

Jaipur: Body of a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) constable was recovered in Jaipur's Jamvaramgarh on Sunday. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

On getting information about the body, a team from Jaisinghpura Khor police station arrived at the spot. The body was found on the roadside near Palera More in Jamvaramgarh. It was first spotted by some people passing by the road this morning and they informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Amar Singh, who was posted as a constable in RAC-IV battalion located at Chainpura in Jamvaramgarh.

Police said there were many injury marks on the body and it is being suspected that the man may have been killed with a sharp weapon. The forensic team and the dog squad were called to the spot and evidence has been collected.

ACP Amer Aditya Poonia said they received an information that a person was spotted lying at Palera Mode of Jamvaramgarh tehsil under Jaisinghpura Khor police station area. "There are some injury marks on the body but the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report. The matter is being investigated from all angles," Poonia said.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot while police inspected the area. The police have informed the relatives of the deceased and the body has been shifted to the mortuary of Sawai Mansingh Hospital for post-mortem.