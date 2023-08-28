Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flag, along with over 20 balloons, was found in a field in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district. On receiving the information from the farmers, the police reached the spot and took the balloons and the flag into their possession. The incident took place in the 22KD village of Rawla police station area of the district, the police said.

G Branch Inspector Tarachand Yadav said, "A farmer saw balloons in his field and when he went near, he saw over 20 balloons with a flag near them. The farmer got panicked and informed the G branch. On receiving the information from the farmer, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel reached the spot and took the balloons and the flag into their possession."

The balloons were burst on the spot by the police, however, nothing suspicious was found in them. Sources said that no chip or any other object was found. As a precautionary measure, the police stored the deflated balloons and the flag at the Rawla police station. BSF jawans said that the farm was located near the Nemichand border. After the incident, BSF conducted a patrolling in the village and interrogated the villagers.