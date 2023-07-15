Karauli (Rajasthan) : Tensions continued over the latest gangrape and brutal murder of the Dalit girl in Nadauti area of ​​Karauli district, Rajasthan. Various opposition political parties are protesting against the Ashok Gehlot government, demanding justice for the victim girl. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena's protest is going on for more than 24 hours demanding action against the culprits and relief to the family members.

Kirodi Lal Meena has said that he will continue to sit on dharna until his demands are met. On the other hand, the women's delegation appointed by the state BJP met the victim's family. Then they held talks with District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta. The talks lasted for about 1 hour but failed.

The police have also got some leads about the accused and search is on. A case has been registered against the unknown persons accused of killing the girl. A BJP delegation consisting of MP Diya Kumari Ranjita Koli and BJP leader Suman Sharma, who met the aggrieved family, said that there was jungle raj in Rajasthan and atrocities were taking place on Dalits.

The BJP leaders said that incidents of murder and rape were being seen in Rajasthan every day and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the Home Minister. They said that when the victim's family went to the nearest police station, the police did not register an FIR. Had the police been alert in time, the accused could have been arrested, they said.

Rajasthan Women's Commission President Rehana Riaz reached the protest site and consoled the victim's family members. Later, Rehana Riaz said that five police teams were formed to arrest the accused. The AAP, the BSP and other parties expressed their protest.

Speaking on the incident, the District Collector said that he spoke to the mother of the deceased. Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta said that bullets were found in the dead body of the girl and the police have registered a case of murder and rape. The police was raiding the hideouts of the accused and soon the killers will be arrested, she said.