PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI SLAMS CONGRESS OVER RAJASTHAN MANIFESTO DUBS IT MISLEADING LETTER

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress party while addressing an election rally in the Kotri area on Wednesday. The PM termed the election manifesto of the Congress as a "misleading letter", and also warned the independents rebelling against the BJP in Rajasthan and the Bhilwara district.

PM Modi also said that he belongs where the lotus is, however, Congress is a party that makes anti-people policies and takes anti-national decisions. "If someone speaks against the party, the person gets into a political pit because of speaking the truth," he added.

The PM also criticized the Congress party and said that Rajesh Pilot had once challenged the Congress family for the good of Congress, and as a result, Congress has punished 'Rajeshji'. "Rajesh Pilot is no more in this world but his fight and bloodshed are being vented out on his son also," the Prime Minister added.

"The path taken by Congress for appeasement will lead Rajasthan towards destruction," the Prime Minister added. He also said that the policy of Congress is the policy of leniency on terrorists. "All the dark deeds of Congress have been recorded in the 'Lal Diary' and that is why (Ashok) Gehlot turns red with anger on hearing the name of 'Lal Diary'.

"Congress issued its misleading letter yesterday to mislead the people of Rajasthan," he added. Bhilwara MP Subhash Bahedia, BJP district president Prashant Mewada, and BJP candidates from seven assembly constituencies of the district were present on the occasion.