New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has asked the Rajasthan government and the state police chief on what action it has taken over a pregnant tribal woman being stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband and in-laws.

The Human Rights body in a statement issued late on Monday said that it also wanted to know about the health status of the woman and compensation, if any, provided to her by the administration.

According to the police, the 21-year-old tribal woman was stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband. The incident came to light after a vide of the incident trickled out into the social media.

The NHRC said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in the village by her family members in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on August 31".

Also read- Pratapgarh man disrobing wife incident: NCW seeks action taken report from DGP in 5 days

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, the Commission said.

According to the Commission, the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of the violation of human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the statement said.

The Commission said the report should also encompass the action taken against the perpetrators and the status of the investigation being conducted after registration of FIR in the issue, the rights panel said.

Also read- Rajasthan govt took prompt, strict action: Priyanka Gandhi on woman paraded naked

"According to the media report, carried on September, 2, the woman had gone with a man to a nearby village from where her family members brought her back and subjected her to inhuman treatment. The victim woman reportedly kept begging for help, but people chose to make videos of her instead of coming forward for help," it said.