PRATAPGARH MAN DISROBING WIFE INCIDENT NCW SEEKS ACTION TAKEN REPORT FROM DGP IN 5 DAYS

New Delhi: After a tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, the National Commission for Women on Saturday condemned the incident and sought a comprehensive report from the State police chief within five days.

"NCW vehemently condemns the harrowing incident in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. A woman was molested, stripped, and recorded on video. Despite it happening two days ago, police inaction is unacceptable," it said in a social media post tagging its chief Rekha Sharma.

Rekha Sharma, the NCW chairperson, has instructed the state's DGP to promptly arrest the culprits and invoke necessary IPC provisions. We demand a comprehensive report within five days, the women's body said, regarding the inhuman treatment meted out to the tribal woman.

A video of a woman being paraded naked having an eerie similarity to the May 4 Manipur video trickled out in the social media. The woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said.

The Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said that eight persons along with the woman's husband have been detained for their role in this case.

There are a total of ten accused booked in this case. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law, the DGP said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the two more accused, DGP Mishra added.

The DGP said the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 in Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat which falls under jurisdiction of Dhariyavad police station limits in Pratapgarh district.

The survivor was married a year ago and has began living with another man in the village, which led to the inhuman act. (with ANI inputs)