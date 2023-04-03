Jodhpur: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress leader and MLA Prashant Bairwa has applauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for their discipline. Bairwa said if there is anything good in the opponent then there is nothing wrong in accepting it.

When asked about state revenue minister Ramlal Jat's remarks on RSS, Bairwa said there is nothing wrong in learning good things from the opponent. Responding to reporters on whether he supported the RSS, Bairwa said he did not follow the Sangh so the question of supporting them did not arise. "As elections are approaching, the voice of the Opposition is being silenced. If anything is good in the opponent then there is nothing wrong in implementing it. We all have faults. We can take lessons from our opponents as well," he said. "Each leader in the Congress party has a specific role and everyone is important. Be it Sachin Pilot or Prashant Bairwa, everyone works together for the party. This party does not belong to the chief minister alone or any MLA," he said at a press conference.

On Saturday, state minister Jat had drawn a comparison between the BJP-RSS and the Congress and said that while the former wins elections due to strict discipline, they (Congress) lacks discipline. He said as there is discipline in the RSS and the BJP, candidates win. But, presently, there is lack of discipline in the Congress. Jat said if anyone breaks discipline and speaks against the party, action should be taken against him, he added. Hinting at the dissent in the Rajasthan government, Jat had said that a section of the party leaders praise Rahul Gandhi and the high command and at the same time speak to the media against the Gehlot government. He also asked all Congress workers to work together and support chief minister Ashok Gehlot instead of disturbing him.