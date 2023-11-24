POLLING TO BE HELD IN RAJASTHAN TOMORROW FIGHT BETWEEN BJP AND RULING CONGRESS

Jaipur: Polling for the Rajasthan Assembly elections will be held tomorrow and will begin at 7 am. Around 52.5 million voters are expected to cast their democratic rights during the day.

Earlier, the voting was scheduled for November 23 but the Election Commission of India (ECI) shifted it to November 25 in view of the large-scale weddings and social engagements in the state. Out of the total 200 seats in the state, polls would be held in 199 seats as the election in Karanpur Assembly constituency was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Besides the main political parties namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also fielded their candidates. The elections here are being held in a single phase and the results will be declared on December 3.

With Rajasthan having the tradition of voting out the ruling party every five years, Congress is making an all-out effort to retain control over the state while the Opposition BJP is putting up a tough fight. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been the CM thrice is contesting from Sardarpura.

Of the 199 seats, 25 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste category, 34 for Scheduled Tribe and 144 for the general category. The term of the existing Rajasthan Assembly is set to expire on January 14, 2024. There are 1,863 candidates in the fray.

The Congress is banking on the five 'guarantees' and the current government's welfare schemes. It is fighting hard to combat the anti-incumbency wave.

Along with pinning hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, the BJP is stressing rising corruption and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Also, the party is trying to take advantage of infighting within Congress and has been targeting Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The state that had earlier witnessed strife between Gehlot and Pilot, who attempted to oust the leader in 2020, on Thursday saw both leaders depicting a united front. Gehlot shared a video of Pilot on his X handle where the latter urged people to vote for Congress. Sachin Pilot, who is in in fray from Tonk.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, a prominent face of the BJP, has been fielded from the Jhalpatran seat. She, however, has not been the party's campaign face this year. The party's posters have three faces, Rajasthan unit chief CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathode and Prime Minister Modi.