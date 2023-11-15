Udaipur: As politics heats up over murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Kumar of last year ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, the slain tailor's family has sought justice from the government. The tailor's murder has become a political issue with the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP trading allegations and counter-allegations against each other over the matter.

Tailor Kanhaiya was stabbed to death inside his shop by two men in June last year for allegedly supporting now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial anti-Islam comments. A series of allegations and counter-allegations are being seen in the election rallies between BJP and Congress leaders regarding the murder case with top leaders of both the parties jumping on the scene to cash in on the matter.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently claimed that the accused involved in Kanhaiya Lal's murder were 'BJP people'. Earlier in Oct this year, PM Modi during his election rally in Rajasthan had targeted the Gehlot government over the Udaipur tailor's murder. PM Modi had asked "if the people in Rajasthan had voted for Congress for such incidents".

ETV Bharat team reached Kanhaiya Lal Taylor's house to know what his family has to say about the matter. Kanhaiya's elder son Yash and the tailor's wife while talking to ETV Bharat demanded justice for Kanhaiya. Kanhaiya's son Yash said, “We want justice, not politics”. “My father's issue is being made election propaganda in this assembly elections.

Instead of making this entire matter an election issue, the case should be treated as a special one and the accused should be hanged for their crimes,” he said. “The way allegations and counter-allegations are going on between both the parties, we have nothing to do with this. We are only concerned with justice.