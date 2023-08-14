POLICE INVESTIGATION DID NOT FIND DIRECT INVOLVEMENT OF MONU MANESAR IN NASIR JUNAID KILLING RAJASTHAN DGP

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra on Monday said that police investigation did not find direct involvement of Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar in the killing of two men in Rajasthan in February. He, however, said that Manesar's role in the "background" of the crime is still under investigation.

Monu Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, is one of the 21 accused named in the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27). The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16. He was also accused of making inflammatory remarks before the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana but he has denied any wrongdoing.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, DGP Mishra said, "I would also like to inform that there is no direct involvement of Monu (Manesar) in this incident. In the background, his role is still being investigated." On the cooperation from Haryana police in the case, he said the main issue is related to intelligence.

"We cannot say as to how much the Haryana police is supporting (us) in the case. It would not be appropriate to speak about it publicly. This is a fact that his (Monu Manesar's) role has not come to the fore. "We have urged Haryana police for support in arresting the rest of the criminals," Mishra said. The families of the Junaid and Nasir had alleged that they were kidnapped, beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal a claim rejected by the outfit.

An FSL report had confirmed that the charred bodies were of Junaid and Nasir and blood stains found in a vehicle in which they were allegedly kidnapped also matched. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the recent clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram. (PTI)