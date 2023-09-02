POLICE FILE CHALLAN IN GANG RAPE MURDER CASE OF MINOR IN BHILWARA

Bhilwara: The Rajasthan Police filed a challan in the POCSO court on Saturday in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl, who was later burned in a coal furnace in Bhilwara district. The court has remaded the accused to judicial custody and the next hearing will be held on September 8.

Kotdi Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Sundar Bishnoi, who is investigating the case said that case was filed on August 3 in Kotdi police station area under various sections of the POCSO Act. Eleven people were arrested in this case. Of whom, nine minor accused were produced in the court and challan was filed against them. A 473-page challan was filed today, police said.

On August 3, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the Kotdi police station area of Bhilwara district. The 14-year-old girl had gone missing the previous day and her charred remains were found at a coal furnace. Investigations revealed that the girl was gang-raped, murdered and later burnt at a coal furnace in the village. The victim's family alleged that police did not take timely action when they had gone to file the missing complaint.

The incident led to a political war with Ashok Gehlot government facing the Opposition heat. A team of four women BJP MPs from the Women's Commission and National Child Protection Commission reached the spot and consoled the victim's family. Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav said that the government is very serious about this matter and police will present a challan in the court very soon.

Finally, the challan was filed in the court today.